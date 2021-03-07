O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Up 6.9%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 1,412,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,062,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

