Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $865.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 78,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $433,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,236,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,464,057.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,663 shares of company stock worth $3,909,645. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 239,293 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

