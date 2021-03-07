Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $186,000 in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,941,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $457.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $470.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.04.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.