Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $54,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.18 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

