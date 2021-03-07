Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.