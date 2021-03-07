Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

