Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $215.96 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

