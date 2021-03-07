Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $219.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.