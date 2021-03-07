OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,857.0 days.

OMVJF remained flat at $$49.82 during trading on Friday. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

