OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 10,492,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

