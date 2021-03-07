Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $308.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,523,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,082,133. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

