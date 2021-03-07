Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,784 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $35,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,725 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,188. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $398.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.