Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2021 earnings at $17.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $26.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $77.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $82.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $91.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,220.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,192.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $294,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.