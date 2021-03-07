Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CNX Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CNX Resources by 18.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

CNX stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.