Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,680 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,908 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 141.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.