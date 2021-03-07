Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 317 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CTB stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.