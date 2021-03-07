Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.28. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $163.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

