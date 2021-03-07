Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.87, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $61.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

