OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

OGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGI traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,451. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$793.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.