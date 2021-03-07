Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $1.23 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after buying an additional 234,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $217.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

