Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $115.28.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

