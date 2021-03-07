Orin Green Financial LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

