Orin Green Financial LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $364.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.60 and its 200 day moving average is $376.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

