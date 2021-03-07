OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $933.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $147,053.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

