OST (OST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $848,364.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $848,364.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

