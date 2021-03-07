Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.