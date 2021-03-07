Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

