Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $25.94 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $25,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

