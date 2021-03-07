Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $40.47 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,190 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.90% of ACI Worldwide worth $40,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,080,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

