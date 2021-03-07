Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. RLI accounts for about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in RLI were worth $34,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

