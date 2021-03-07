Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 39,783 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,783 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.79% of Covetrus worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.