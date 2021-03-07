Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 6,638 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Woodward were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Woodward by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 19.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,009 shares of company stock valued at $25,315,219 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 469,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,656. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

