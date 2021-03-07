Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.