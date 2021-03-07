Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,871 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

