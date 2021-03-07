Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1,116.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 349,993 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 84,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.