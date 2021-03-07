Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,192 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,192 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $2,012,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,123,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,119.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.47 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

