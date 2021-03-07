Pantos (PAN) Price Reaches $0.0736 on Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $12,207.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.24 or 0.00466909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00081376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00463335 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,944,753 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

