Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,703 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. 15,988,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,401,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

