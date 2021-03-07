Paradice Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Credicorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $189.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

