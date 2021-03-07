Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $86.52 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital makes up 4.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 2.04% of AXIS Capital worth $86,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 545,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.