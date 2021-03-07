Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $9.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

