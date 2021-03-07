Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $885,140.49

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Patron has a market capitalization of $885,140.49 and approximately $5,280.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

