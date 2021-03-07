Paul C. Reyelts Sells 2,900 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $180.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.49. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $208.17. The company has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Winmark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 41.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 538.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 126.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.