Peercoin (PPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.61 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $12.61 million and $29,887.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00204636 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,810,876 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

