Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 1,490 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.