Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,895,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 140.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

