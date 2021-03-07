Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 32,009 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 136,180 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

