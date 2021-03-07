PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 271,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $386.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.