People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -221.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

