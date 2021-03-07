People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,210,308.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,936 shares of company stock worth $9,892,555 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.